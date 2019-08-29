Australian Cricket Council holds inaugural meeting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 29 (ANI): The Australian Cricket Council (ACC) held its inaugural meeting on Thursday which was attended by representatives from Cricket Australia (CA), State and Territory Associations, and the Australian Cricketers' Association.

The 10-member consultative body, a recommendation from the Ethics Centre Review, was established to bring together cricket's major stakeholders to consider and discuss issues of strategic importance and interest to the game.

Chaired by Earl Eddings, the members represent Chairs from ACA and Australia Cricket which includes, Greg Dyer (ACA), Andrew Gaggin (TAS), Andrew Sinclair (SACA), Bruce Walker (NT), John Knox (NSW), John Miller (ACT), Chris Simpson (QLD), Vanessa Guthrie (WACA) and Paul Barker (VIC).

ACC Chair Earl Eddings said the first meeting was a key milestone and was just another example that positive changes are being made across Australian Cricket.

"Our priority is to continue to rebuild trust in and around the game and since the Ethics Centre Review we have seen tangible change at the board and executive level and today's historic meeting is another example of our commitment to cultural change," Eddings said.

"The ACC will be a forum for consultation, deliberation and agreement. In this forum we have the flexibility to invite other relevant people who are experts in their field to consult or seek any information we consider necessary to fulfil our responsibilities," she added.

ACA President Greg Dyer said the ACC will meet at least twice a year with its core focus to increase collaboration across the Chairs of Australian Cricket and other key stakeholders, including the ACA.

"Today's first meeting of the ACC was a historic moment. The first opportunity for players to be represented at the table with all of the game's administrators is a significant step. This will allow direct input - a voice for ACA members - Australia's past and present cricketers," Dyer said.

Cricket NSW Chair John Knox said the Council is committed to building on previous efforts to embed a stronger culture across Australian cricket.

"Cricket has an important role to play in the social fabric of Australia, and this Council provides us with an opportunity to learn from the issues of the past and advance the game forward. We all share the common goal to unite and inspire communities through cricket and for cricket to continue to be Australia's number one sport and the favourite sport for all Australians," Knox said.

The next ACC meeting will be in October this year. (ANI)