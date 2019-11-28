Australian cricketers pay tribute to Phillip Hughes on his fifth death anniversary!

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): No cricketing fan can forget the period between November 25-27, 2014, as during that period, batsman Phillip Hughes passed away under tragic circumstances.

On his fifth death anniversary, several Australian cricketers decided to pay tribute to the former opening batsman.

Number one ranked ICC Test batsman Steve Smith posted an old picture of him and Hughes from their New South Wales playing days on Instagram and captioned the post as: "Miss you bro #408".



Opening batter David Warner also posted a picture of him and Hughes on Instagram.



"Everyday I think of you, but this week even more. Wish you were here buddy," former Australia skipper Michael Clarke said on Instagram.



Hughes had died at the age of 25 as he was struck by a bouncer bowled by Sean Abbott during the match between South Australia and New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The batsman was wearing a helmet, but the ball ended up hitting the unprotected area, below his left ear and this resulted in him suffering a brain haemorrhage.

He died two days later on November 27.

Hughes had played 25 Tests and 24 ODIs for Australia.

This incident forced all cricketing boards and ICC to look back at the bouncer rules, and since then, new helmets have also entered the fray in order to give more protection to the batsmen.

ICC has also introduced concussion substitute rule in the longest format of the game. With this rule, the batsman who gets hit on the head in the match, can walk away after failing the concussion test and a like for like replacement can come in. (ANI)

