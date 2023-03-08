Australian players celebrate Holi ahead of fourth BGT Test against India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Australian cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the festival of Holi ahead of the fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad, which will start from Thursday onwards.

World's number one ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne took to Instagram to share the pictures of his teammates Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Matt Kuhnemann and Alex Carey playing Holi.

"Happy Holi," said the caption of Marnus's post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CphwckZPKjn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

The fourth Test between India and Australia will start from Thursday onwards at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.



India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Should they qualify, India will be up against the same opponent in the battle for the coveted Test crown. The championship clash will be staged in London from June 7 onwards.

India had won the first Test at Nagpur by innings and 132 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win in the second Test at Delhi. Both Tests got over in a span of three days.

However, the visitors bounced back admirably to win the third Test at Indore by nine wickets inside three days, thereby avoiding a series whitewash.

India's Test squad for the fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad for the series: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson. (ANI)

