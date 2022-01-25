Australian selectors 'well down the track' to finalize Test squad for Pakistan tour

Melbourne [Australia], January 25 (ANI): No Australia player has indicated they want to opt-out of touring Pakistan with selectors "well down the track" to finalizing a Test squad, despite uncertainty about the resumption of the Sheffield Shield season.

National selector George Bailey said on Tuesday that he believed security plans were "very, very robust and very, very thorough" after multiple briefings for what would be the first Australian tour of the country since Mark Taylor's men visited in 1998.



"I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track," Bailey told reporters, as per cricket.com.au.

The Test squad will largely pick itself following the successful 4-0 drubbing of England in this summer's Ashes series, with the emergence of Scott Boland as a reliable workhorse allowing selectors to rest Jhye Richardson.

The historic Test series is scheduled to begin on March 3 in Karachi. (ANI)

