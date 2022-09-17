Australian team starts practice session ahead of first T20I against India in Mohali

Mohali (Australia) [India], September 17 (ANI): Australian cricket team started their practice session on Saturday ahead of the first T20I against India in Mohali which will take place on September 20.

The series will kick off from September 20 onwards in Mohali. It will be followed by the second T20I in Nagpur on September 23 and the third T20I in Hyderabad on September 25.

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) took to Instagram for sharing pictures of Aussie players sweating it out in the nets.

Star batter Steve Smith, bowlers Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and skipper Aaron Finch were among the players practising to be at top of their skill-set ahead of the first T20I match in challenging subcontinent conditions.

Australia has had a solid practice in T20I this year.



They started the year by playing Sri Lanka at home and winning the T20I series 4-1. After this, they toured Pakistan for a multi-format series where they won the solitary T20I.

Following this, they toured Sri Lanka for a multi-format series and won the 20-over series by 2-1.

Aussies' most recent matches were against New Zealand at home. Australia prevailed in this ODI series by 2-1.

After this, West Indies will tour Australia to play two Tests and two T20Is, with the latter played on October 5 and October 7. This will be followed by England touring Australia for both white-ball formats. Three T20Is between two arch-rivals will take place from October 9 to October 14.

Australia will start their ICC T20 World Cup title defence in October. The World Cup will take place from October 16 to November 13.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner*, Adam Zampa. * Squad will also travel to India for three T20Is, September 20-26, except Warner will be replaced by Cameron Green. (ANI)

