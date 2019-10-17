Australian women's cricket team bags 'A- Team of the Year' award

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 17 (ANI): Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards here on Thursday.



The team won the award for their exceptional run in cricket in the last 12 months.



Australia broke the record for the most consecutive wins in women's ODI cricket with their 18th triumph on the trot. The Aussies surpassed their own record of most consecutive wins, a feat they attained 20 years ago with 17 wins.



Australia's skipper Meg Lanning bagged the 'Leadership Legend' award. She led her side successfully in all formats of the game.



The team lost only three games in 45 matches across all formats. The extraordinary run featured a victory in the women's Ashes and a fourth T20 World Cup title last year.



"On behalf of Australian Cricket, I'd like to congratulate the Australian Women's Team, captain Meg Lanning, coach Matthew Mott and all the support staff on another stellar 12 months," cricket.com.au quoted Cricket Australia CEO, Kevin Roberts as saying.



Lanning has played 94 T20Is and has scored 2580 runs with an average of 36.85. (ANI)

