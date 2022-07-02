Australia's Ashton Agar ruled out of second Test against Sri Lanka due to side strain

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 2 (ANI): Spinner Ashton Agar has been ruled out of Australia's second test against Sri Lanka with a side strain, Cricket Australia announced on Saturday.

Australia has added Jon Holland into their 17-man squad as Agar's replacement.



Agar's absence means spinner Mitchell Swepson will likely keep his place when the second Test against Sri Lanka starts on Friday.

Legspinner Swepson bagged three wickets in the first innings of the first Test and two in the second as Australia registered a dominating 10-wicket win over the hosts.

"Really happy with Swepo. A couple of key breakthroughs in the first innings and then today, top-order wickets. Really valuable, I thought he controlled the tempo of the game, he had some batters come really hard at him. I thought he bowled beautifully," Pat Cummins said on Friday after the Aussies' rapid win in three days. (ANI)

