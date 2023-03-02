Australia's Ben McDermott, Nathan Ellis re-join Hampshire Hawks for T20 Blast 2023

Hampshire [UK], March 2 (ANI): Australian duo of Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis have both re-joined Hampshire Hawks for this summer's T20 Blast, with the side aiming to retain the T20 title.

Both McDermott and Ellis, who represent Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL), played major roles in the Hawks' 2022 T20 triumph.

The pair, who have both represented Australia at ODI and T20I levels, will join up with the team in May in the lead-up to the Hawks' season opener against Somerset at Taunton on Wednesday, May 24.

Opening the batting alongside Club captain James Vince in 2022, McDermott scored 494 runs, at an average of 29.05, scoring five fifties, with a best of 83 coming in an explosive inning against Middlesex at Radlett. He was also a wicket-keeper for all 17 of the Hawks' fixtures.



The 28-year-old was pivotal in the final against Lancashire Lightning at Edgbaston, scoring 62 from 36 balls and providing moments of quality with the gloves, which saw him earn the 'Player of the Match' award.

McDermott has since played for the Hurricanes in the 2022/23 BBL and played in three matches for Durban's Super Giants in the inaugural SA20.

Ellis was a key part of Hampshire's potent bowling attack, taking a total of 15 wickets from 13 games. The Australian led the team for economy rate boating an impressive 6.87, while his best of 3-4 came during their dismantling of Birmingham Bears in the quarter-final.

Having taken three vital wickets against Somerset in the semi-final, Ellis was at the centre of the drama in the final. He bowled Richard Gleeson with what would have been the final ball to secure the T20 Blast trophy - only for a no-ball to be called. However, Ellis held his nerve and kept Lancashire to one run off the final ball to secure a third T20 title for Hampshire.

Alongside McDermott, he represented the Hurricanes in the BBL - taking a hat-trick during the tournament - and has been retained by Punjab Kings for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). (ANI).

