Australia's Fraser-McGurk to head back home after getting scratched by monkey

Melbourne [Australia], Jan 29 (ANI): Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk will be heading back home from the U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa after getting scratched on the face by a monkey, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The player was at a nature reserve while on a team outing after Australia's victory over England in Kimberley last Thursday.

There was a consultation with the medical staff and family members of the player, and it was deemed necessary for the player to head back home for precautionary treatment within seven days of the accident.

"You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress. But I'm confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches. I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That's a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible," McGurk said in an official statement.

"I would like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support," he added.

Australia had to face a 74-run defeat against India in the quarter-finals of the ongoing tournament. Now the side will take on the loser of Pakistan-Afghanistan match in the 5th playoff semi-final two. (ANI)

