Australia's Marcus Stoinis, David Warner ruled out of third ODI against New Zealand

Cairns, [Australia] September 10 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and David Warner batter have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against New Zealand.

The star batter of the team David Warner was released from the squad to rest. Stoinis played just six balls with the bat and bowled only three overs in the second ODI that Australia won by 113 runs.

Stoinis left the field with a side complaint in the 23rd over of New Zealand's innings on Thursday, one over after he took the wicket of Jimmy Neesham, and he didn't return to the field for the rest of the match.

"Stoinis will undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into Australia's three-match T20I tour of India from September 21-26," Cricket Australia said.

"There is no injury concern for Warner who has left the squad to spend more time at home before a hectic 12 months of cricket," the statement further added.



Pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who has represented Australia in the three ODIs, was made as a replacement and called into the squad for the last game in Cairns on Sunday.

He will return to Perth to try and recover in time for the brief T20I tour of India, with the squad departing next week, but side strains can be problematic to overcome in a short time frame.

Aaron Finch, who earlier on Saturday announced his retirement from the 50-over format, will lead his side against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series.

Furthermore, Australia will depart for their three-match T20I series against India, once the New Zealand series is over. The Finch-led men will play three T20 Internationals against India starting from September 20 in Mohali.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa. (ANI)

