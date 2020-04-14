Australia's Nathan Lyon 'disappointed' over cancelled Hampshire deal

Melbourne [Australia], April 14 (ANI): Australian bowler Nathan Lyon on Tuesday admitted that he was "pretty disappointed" after his contract with English county club Hampshire was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lyon was slated to represent Hampshire in County Championship this year, however, his stint was called off last week due to COVID-19.

"Pretty disappointing that I wasn't able to get over to Hampshire and be part of that amazing club over there, play a lot of county cricket and hopefully help them on the way to a championship. But that's not meant to be," Lyon said in a video conference.

"I've got a good relationship with the club. They've got some unbelievable facilities there to train with and I feel my game could go to a couple of new levels if I was able to spend some time over there during the county season," he added.

Earlier in the year, Lyon scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has a total of 390 wickets in Test cricket.

Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

