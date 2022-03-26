Australia's Steve Smith to miss limited-overs series against Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): Australia's star batter Steve Smith has been ruled out of the white-ball matches against Pakistan due to an elbow injury, spinner Mitchell Swepson will replace him in the squad.

The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will start from Tuesday with all the matches taking place in Lahore. While the only T20 match will be held on 5 April.

Swepson recently made his Test debut but has not played ODIs for Australia yet. However, he played seven T20 matches since his debut in 2018.



After this, Smith will return to Australia with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and David Warner. Steve Smith admitted that it is disappointing not to play in the ODI series against Pakistan.

"It's disappointing to miss these matches against Pakistan but after chatting with the medical staff I can see the need to take a break at this time. I do not regard this as a major issue but by staying on top of things now, we can ensure that it doesn't become something more significant further down the line," ESPNcricinfo quoted Steve Smith as saying.

In the third Test won by Australia in Lahore, Steve Smith was the youngest to complete 8000 runs in Tests. Australia won the Test by 115 runs and took the series 1-0. Both the initial Test matches played in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws. (ANI)

