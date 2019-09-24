Australian cricketer Steve Smith
Australia's tour of Bangladesh postponed

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:18 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 24 (ANI): Australia's Test tour of Bangladesh, which was also a part of ICC World Test Championship has been postponed to June-July from February next year for undisclosed reasons.
"According to the FTP, we were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020," ICC quoted BCB's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan as saying.
Moreover, the Aussies' T20I series against the Tigers initially planned for October this year, will now take place in 2021 ahead of the T20 World Cup hosted by India.
"Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20 internationals and it will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the date," Akram said.
Australia is at fourth position in ICC World Test Championship, while Bangladesh will start their Test Championship campaign against India in November this year. (ANI)

