Australia's Will Pucovski named in select group for Chennai ahead of India series

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25 (ANI): Australia's preparation for next year's crucial Test series in India has begun with news that eight players will head to the Academy in Chennai to prepare for conditions on the sub-continent.

The battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India early next year is expected to be crucial in deciding who reaches the 2023 World Test Championship final and Australia has wasted no time in preparing a host of players who could feature during the series.

Prodigious batting talent Will Pucovski is among a group of eight players that will attend the 10-day camp next month, with the right-hander still firmly in the minds of national selectors despite a host of recent battles with a concussion.

The 24-year-old made his one and only Test appearance against India back at the start of 2021, scoring 62 and 10 during the drawn Test match at the SCG as Virat Kohli's side claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series triumph.

Joining Pucovski in Chennai is promising South Australia opener Henry Hunt and West Australians Josh Philippe, Teague Wyllie and Cooper Connolly and spinners Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy and Tanveer Sangha.

Philippe has already played three ODIs and 10 T20Is for Australia and could be in contention for next year's Test tour, while the three spinners included all featured in the recent Australia A tour of Sri Lanka.

The eight players will train alongside local players and participate in a two-day and one-day match within the camp block, with former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thilan Samaraweera coaching the young group and Australia great Glenn McGrath also included in the coaching staff.

National selector Tony Dodemaide will also travel with the players as tour manager and the former Australia all-rounder is looking forward to the experience.

"It is exciting to renew the partnership with the MRF Academy and provide this group of young players a truly unique experience," Dodemaide said in a statement.

"Some have toured the subcontinent in the past so this trip will further refine their skills while others will gain valuable new experience in these testing conditions," he added.

As part of the exchange, India pacers Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will head to Australia to play in a local T20 competition and train alongside domestic team Queensland.

Eight-player Australia squad: Cooper Connolly, Henry Hunt, Matt Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Josh Philippe, Will Pucovski, Tanveer Sangha, Teague Wyllie. (ANI)