Australia's Women's National Cricket League to resume from Feb 22, final on March 25

Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed the remaining schedule of the 2021-22 Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) season.

A full 29-match season will be completed under the revised schedule, with each team playing eight matches before the final. The final will be played on Friday, March 25.

"CA is delighted to confirm the remainder of the WNCL season and a complete 29-game schedule," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said in a statement.

"The consolidated schedule attempts to minimise the time each team will spend away from home, but we acknowledge there are still significant sacrifices from players, staff and match officials.



"Cricket NSW and Cricket ACT will host a substantial number of neutral matches and we especially thank their staff, and all the other hosts, for their efforts to allow the season to be completed," he added.

The remaining 24 matches are scheduled to be played at venues across the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

Women's National Cricket League fixtures:

Feb 22: New South Wales v Australian Capital Territory, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Feb 25: Victoria v Australian Capital Territory, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 27: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Mar 1: South Australia v Western Australia, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Mar 2: Victoria v Tasmania, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Mar 6: Queensland v South Australia, North Sydney Oval

Mar 6: Tasmania v Western Australia, Pratten Park, Sydney



Mar 8: Victoria v Western Australia, Waverley Oval, Sydney

Mar 8: New South Wales v South Australia, Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Mar 9: Tasmania v Australian Capital Territory, Rosedale Oval, Sydney

Mar 10: Victoria v Queensland, Rosedale Oval, Sydney

Mar 11: Tasmania v South Australia, Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Mar 11: New South Wales v Western Australia, North Sydney Oval

Mar 13: Australian Capital Territory v Queensland, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Mar 14: New South Wales v Tasmania, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Mar 15: Australian Capital Territory v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Mar 15: Queensland v Western Australia, Chisholm Oval, Canberra

Mar 17: Victoria v Tasmania, Shepley Oval, Dandenong

Mar 18: Australian Capital Territory v South Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Mar 18: Queensland v Western Australia, Chisholm Oval, Canberra

Mar 20: Australian Capital Territory v Western Australia, EPC Solar Park, Canberra

Mar 21: Victoria v South Australia, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Mar 22: New South Wales v Queensland, Hurstville Oval, Sydney (ANI)

