Auto Association of Bengal organises vintage car rally in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): The vintage car rally was organised by the Auto Association of Bengal here in Kolkata on Sunday.

In this rally, there were vintage cars ranging from 1904 to 1964 including Baby Austin Tourer(1932), Mount Batten's Ford V8 (1939) and many exclusive and heart robbing cars.

"These cars are ranging from 1904 to 1964 and these cars are very expensive. The maintenance of these vehicles is nearly impossible and these are only for show. The people will come to see the rally and will enjoy it. The rally will cover a 21km," the organiser Prabir Roy told ANI.



"Fifty cars are participating in the rally -- 25 vintage and 25 classics, he added.

Hand Drive Vintage Cadillac (1950), Buick (1949), Ford (1932) Deluxe Phaeton, various models of Jaguar (1930), Chevrolet (1947) vintage classic, Dodge-Kingsway (1950) vintage, Adler German car, Mercedes 1930 and various other series cars also participated in the rally which started from Eastern Metropolitan Club. (ANI)