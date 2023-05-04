Average score is around 180 this season: MI captain Rohit Sharma after chasing target of 215 against PBKS

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): Following his team's 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that now in the T20 format, the average score is above 180 and when the pressure is on his team need to execute what is best for five-times champions.

Mumbai Indians made it two wins in a row as they beat Punjab Kings in Match 46 of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Tilak Varma(26* off 10) and Tim David (19* off 10) provided the finishing touches to power MI to a thumping six-wicket win.

Punjab's Liam Livingstone (82* off 42) and Jitesh Sharma's (49* off 27) aggressive knocks had powered PBKS to 214/3 in the first innings.



"In three to four games we have conceded more than 200. When the pressure is on, you need to execute what is best for you. When we started the T20 format, 150 was a winning score. One extra batter makes a huge difference as well. The average score is around 180 this season, I was checking. Not to think of the results too much. We want to go out there and just express ourselves. You will lose games here and there. We want to stick to this template," Rohit said in a post-match presentation on Wednesday.

MI put on a chasing masterclass as Ishan Kishan (75 off 41) and Impact Player Suryakumar Yadav's (66 off 31) blistering knocks helped the away side chase down 215.

"SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) has been doing that for a couple of overs. To play behind the wicket is his strength. He utilised it well. Kishan and SKY batted brilliantly. Before the start of the season, we had a chat as to how we wanted to play our cricket. Kishan is powerful. He practises those kind of shots. He has been working really hard for the last couple of weeks. I wouldn't say a worrying factor," he added. (ANI)

