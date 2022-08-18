Axar, Chahar, Krishna excel; Zimbabwe bowled out for 189 in first ODI

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 18 (ANI): Indian bowlers wreaked havoc as Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna bagged three wickets each to bowl out Zimbabwe for a paltry 189 in just 40.3 overs in the first ODI of three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first and the bowlers did not disappoint as comeback bowler Deepak Chahar dismissed Innocent Kaia for 4 caught behind by wicket-keeper Sanju Samson. The hosts lost their first wicket for 25 in the seventh over.

In his next over, Chahar struck again dismissing Tadiwanashe Marumani for 8, caught behind by keeper Samson for 8. Pacer Mohammed Siraj too joined the party as he sent Sean Williams packing for 1 caught by Shikhar Dhawan. Chahar struck for the third time to dismiss Wessly Madhevere for 5 to leave the hosts tottering at 31 for 4.



Captain Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza then struck a partnership to take Zimbabwe's total beyond the 50-run mark. The 35-run partnership was finally broken by Prasidh Krishna as he dismissed Raza, caught by Dhawan for 12. Half of the Zimbabwe team was back in the pavilion for 66.

Krishna struck for the second time dismissing Ryan Burl for 11, who was caught by Shubman Gill. Captain Chakabva and Luke Jongwe struck a partnership to take the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 22-run partnership between the two was broken by left-arm spinner Axar Patel as he dismissed Chakabva for 35. In the next over he dismissed Luke Jongwe leg before wicket for 13 to leave Zimbabwe struggling at 110/8.

Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava then struck a much-needed partnership for Zimbabweans to take the team's total beyond the 150-run mark. The duo also struck a 50-run partnership and kept fighting.

The 60-run partnership was finally broken as Krishna got his third success and the hosts lost their ninth wicket in the form of Ngarava. Axar Patel too struck for the third time to dismiss Victor Nyauchi for 8 as India bowled out their opponents for 189. Brad Evans remained unbeaten on 33 off 29 balls as Zimbabwe set India a 190-run target.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 189/10 in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35; Axar Patel 3/24, Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50) vs India. (ANI)

