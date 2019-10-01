Babar Azam becomes third fastest batsman to register 11 ODI centuries

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan player Babar Azam has surpassed India skipper Virat Kohli to become the third-fastest batsman to register 11 ODI centuries.

He achieved the feat on Monday during the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Azam has recorded the milestone in his 71st innings in the 50-over format while Kohli had taken 82 innings to script the feat.

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is the fastest to achieve 11 ODI centuries as he achieved the milestone in his 64th innings.

Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock is on the second place after scripting the 11th century in his 65th innings.

Azam had a record-breaking second ODI as he also became the first Pakistan player this year to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

He also broke the record of former Pakistan player Javed Miandad to became the fastest Pakistan batsman to cross 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

Azam achieved the feat in just 19 innings whereas it had taken 21 innings for Miandad to do so in 1987.

This was the first ODI that was being played at Karachi since 2009.

Azam's 115-run knock and Usman Shinwari's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 305 runs and they bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs to win the match comprehensively.

Pakistan will next take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI on October 2. (ANI)

