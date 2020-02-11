Babar Azam moves up two places in Test rankings, Kohli retains top spot

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has gained two spots in the latest Test rankings issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Azam moved two places up and attained the fifth spot after scoring 143 against Bangladesh in the one-off Test which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs in Rawalpindi.

The first four places remained unmoved as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Kane Williamson retained their top-four spots respectively.

In the top-ten, David Warner and Cheteshwar Pujara slipped to sixth and seventh spot respectively after falling one spot each.



Ajinkya Rahane is the third Indian in the top-ten. He is at the ninth spot. England's Joe Root and Ben Stokes are at eighth and tenth spot respectively.

These rankings are issued after the conclusion of the Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. After losing the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 3-0, India will take on Kiwis in the two Tests starting from February 21. (ANI)

