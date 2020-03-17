Babar Azam pens heartfelt message after PSL get postponed

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): After Pakistan Super League (PSL) got postponed ahead of the semi-finals, the Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday shared a heartfelt message thanking everyone who were involved in making the showpiece event a big hit.

"As @thePSLt20 has been called off, I want to offer my gratitude to everyone who made this a huge success: ground staff, teams, PCB, players, broadcasters, and especially the awesome people of Pakistan. Stay safe everyone. I wish you all enough light and shine," Azam tweeted.



Earlier in the day, PCB announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has said the tournament will be rescheduled. However, no dates have been provided yet.

The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played on March 17, while the final was to be played on March 18.

According to Express Tribune, provincial authorities on Tuesday confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh and Punjab, pushings Pakistan's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 194. (ANI)

