Babar named skipper as Indian players miss cut in ICC Most Valuable Team of T20 WC

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): No Indian cricketer featured in the ICC men's T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament as players from six teams were named on Monday following the conclusion of the showpiece event.

Stars from champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semi-finalists England and Pakistan as well as Sri Lanka and South Africa feature in the star-studded line-up.

Opening batter David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all made the cut for Australia after helping steer their side to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup title.

There are also spots for England ace Jos Buttler as wicket-keeper, Pakistan's Babar Azam as captain, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga -- the tournament's leading wicket-taker -- in the line-up.

According to ICC, the side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists.

"As with any team selection, there will be varying opinions and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue," said Ian Bishop, who was one of the members of the selection panel.

"This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final," he added.

The team of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order) is:

1. David Warner (Australia) - 289 runs at 48.16

2. Jos Buttler (wk) (England) - 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals

3. Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) - 303 runs at 60.60

4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - 231 runs at 46.20

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa) - 162 runs at 54.00



6. Moeen Ali (England) - 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 16 wickets at 9.75

8. Adam Zampa (Australia) - 13 wickets at 12.07

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 11 wickets at 15.90

10. Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 13 wickets at 13.30

11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa) - nine wickets at 11.55

12. Shaheen Afridi - seven wickets at 24.14

Warner, who was named as the Player of The T20 World Cup, came into the tournament in uncharacteristically patchy form but laid those demons to rest in style with a power-packed set of performances.

The left-handed Australian opener racked up a tally of 289 runs -- the second most of the tournament -- at a healthy average of 48.16 to help propel his team to victory in Sunday's Dubai final.

Warner struck 65 against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stages, before a breath-taking 89 not out against the West Indies and then 49 against Pakistan in the semi-finals placed his team on the cusp of global glory.

And his 53 in the final provided the perfect support act for Mitchell Marsh -- 77 not out -- as Australia chased down a total of 173 to clinch their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup crown. (ANI)








