Backing of MS Dhoni has helped me lot as cricketer: CSK opener Devon Conway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway said that having CSK captain MS Dhoni as the side's leader is proving to be fruitful for him and he is happy to receive the support and backing from MSD.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While speaking in an interview posted by CSK on their official Twitter handle, Conway claimed that MS Dhoni is a highly composed and level-headed batter, and having his backing is really helpful for any cricket player.

"Having MS as the leader, as our captain is very special for me. Just having his experience and his backing is very helpful for me as a cricketer. The way he goes about his business, being very super calm, relaxed, not really panicking too much and it sort of helps me as a player to go out there and just relax and just enjoy the occasion and just play with freedom. Getting that sense of backing from him is crucial and beneficial for a player," he said.

https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1652509475268616192



Conway mentioned that he has modified his game a little as he transitions from a Test batsman to a T20 batter and that he is looking forward to competing in the largest T20 competition in cricket.

"I've just come out of playing a fair bit of test cricket. So for me I had to prepare and it's just about changing that mindset into the T20 mode, just sort of going over some of the options that I'd normally take in T20 cricket and the mindset obviously shifts to a little bit more positive and attacking mindset. But other than that I don't try to change too much. I know that in the T20 format you are going to take a few more risks naturally but it's all the more exciting to be in this format," he said.

He expressed his love for Chennai and revealed how good it feels to be travelling and getting familiar with Indian culture.

"It's very special to be here in Chennai. Last year it was a little bit unfortunate that we weren't able to travel but I've heard a lot of good things about playing at the Chepauk and being in Chennai as well. It's good to finally be here and experience the local fans and playing in front of everyone again. It's very special to be part of it all," he said.

"For me, it's just sort of getting at peace with the fact that we are going to travel a lot, the travel days are going to be pretty long but it also is exciting. It's the first time I'm involved in the CSK set-up where we are travelling around the country and playing at different venues so for me that's pretty exciting," he concluded. (ANI)

