BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 20 lakh reward for Asia Championships gold medal winners Satwiksairaj, Chirag

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Badminton Association of India (BAI) President and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 20 lakh as a reward to Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning Badminton Asia Championships gold medal on Sunday.

"BAI President Dr. @himantabiswa announces Rs. 20 lakhs as a reward for this historic win by

@Shettychirag04 and @satwiksairaj at #BAC2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton" tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.



They defeated Ong Yew Sin-Teo Eo Yi, the Malaysian duo by 16-21, 21-17, 21-19. The India duo lost the first game. But they made a comeback worth remembering in the next two games to clinch the title.

It is India's second medal at the tournament after 1965 and their first in the men's doubles category.

"IT'S A GOLD The wait of 58 years finally comes to an end as our very own Sat-Chi clinch the historic medal.

2nd for after 1965, 1st in MD category: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #BAC2023 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

They faced Tokyo Olympics champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin from Chinese Taipei in the semifinal match.

The Indians won a competitive first game by 21-18. But they won the match after their opponents retired midway through the match due to an injury to Wang Chi-lin. The Indians took the match after a walkover. (ANI)