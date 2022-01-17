Balbirnie will be absolutely chuffed for all us: Stirling on series win against WI

Kingston [Jamaica], January 17 (ANI): Ireland skipper Paul Stirling expressed happiness after his side defeated West Indies in the third ODI by two wickets on Sunday.

With this win, Ireland registered their first-ever ODI series win away from home over an ICC Full Member after recording a two-wicket victory over the West Indies in the final match of the series.

"Delighted and very proud of the lads, To comeback from 0-1 was amazing. He (Balbirnie) will be absolutely chuffed for all us and he will be watching every ball and supporting us from the hotel. He (Tector) has been really consistent and he is really hungry to score runs. He (McBrine) epitomizes what an Irish cricket should be and the commitment and the passion he shows on the field is outstanding," said Stirling in a post-match presentation.

Andy McBrine and Harry Tector smashed respective half-centuries to help Ireland defeat West Indies in the third ODI.



"It means a lot, the last few weeks hasn't been easy. I'm just trying to keep it simple and try and force mistakes from the batters. We always keep it simple with the bat, just try and tick singles. Harry has been in good knock the last few months and hopefully he will continue doing that," said Andy McBrine, who was awarded as the Player of the Series.

West Indies had won the first ODI but Ireland came back strongly to register back-to-back wins.

West Indies were folded for 212 in the 45th over and Ireland survived a late batting collapse to get over the line in the third ODI.

Chasing 213, Ireland lost opener Porterfield on the first ball of the innings but Paul Stirling and Andy McBrine revived the innings before Harry Tector smashed a fifty to help visitors take full control over the game.

Ireland suffered a collapse just when they were about to reach the target but the visiting side held their nerves to clinch the third ODI. (ANI)

