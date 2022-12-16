BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Gill's fluent fifty motors India to 140/1, hosts trail by 394 runs (Tea, Day 3)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): Shubhman Gill clinched his fifty as India scored 104 runs in 24 overs in the second session to extend their lead to 394 runs against Bangladesh at the Tea break on the third day of the first test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Gill shared an unbeaten 70-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket to put India in a commanding position. Gill remained unbeaten on 80 while Pujara scored 33 heading into tea.

India resumed their inning at 36/0 with KL Rahul (20) and Gill, continuing to motor along with the latter playing an array of shots to begin the second session.

Gill took the attack to the Bangladeshi bowlers as he upped the scoring rate and showed great intent from the moment he stepped into bat in the second session. However, India lost captain Rahul to pacer Khaled Ahmed.

Khaled adopted the ploy of short balls coming around the wicket and tucking the batter, bowling superbly at his ribs. The right-hander tried to counterattack but was caught at fine leg, ending his knock for 23 runs.



Pujara joined Gill to extend the host's woes as the pair kept playing their shots to a toothless attack that could not use Shakin Al Hasan as a bowler and Ebadot Hossain having left the field.

Both the batters brought some much-needed momentum into the inning as India looked to pile a huge target for the hosts. Bangladesh ran out of fuel in the second session as both Pujara and Gill countered the bowlers despite the pitch offering uneven bounce and spin.

India ended the second session with a total of 140/1, ahead of the Bangladesh team by a huge margin of 394 runs.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took his third fifer to bowl out Bangladesh for 150 before India came on to bat in the second inning on the third day of the first test.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce the follow-on as the men in blue walked out to bat for their second inning after bowling Bangladesh out for 150. KL Rahul and Shubhman Gill took India to 36/0 at lunch as the team dominated the first session of the third day. Rahul was unbeaten on 20 while Gill survived a close call to return not out for 15.

India openers were watchful in their brief stay at the crease going into lunch as Rahul looked the more fluent of the two openers. Gill was declared out but resorted to DRS to save his wicket. The duo watched out the bowlers as they took India to 36 runs at lunch without a loss.

Brief Scores: India 404 (Cheteshwar Pujara 90, Shreyas Iyer 86; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4-112) Bangladesh 150 (Mushfiqur Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25; Kuldeep Yadav 5-40) vs India 36/0 (Shubman Gill 80, Cheteshwar Pujara 33; Khaled Ahmed 1-51) (ANI)

