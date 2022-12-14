BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Team India stands at 85/3 with Pant, Pujara at crease (Lunch, Day 1)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], Decemeber 14 (ANI): An unbeaten 37-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Chetehwar Pujara guided India to 85/3 in 26 overs at the time of lunch as three-down Men in Blue look to recover against Bangladesh during the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant came when India was 48 for 3 and gathered 29*(26) before the lunch break on Day 1. Pujara is playing at an unbeaten 12 off 32.



India after starting well in the first hour of play lost a few wickets post-drinks. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul tried to force the issue on the surface which kept a bit low and very slow. Star batter Kohli was trapped in front of the wickets by Taijul Islam. Rishabh Pant came in and started to counter the left-arm spinner in a very Rishabh Pant way. Pujara has held an end up for now. India will look to build a partnership post-lunch.

Pant's aggression propped up India, who lost three in a cluster after a pretty solid start. Taijul Islam struck twice, including Virat Kohli's scalp, and Khaled Ahmed got rid of the India skipper KL Rahul. Pant, however, hit four boundaries and a six already in his 26-ball 29* to lead the recovery after being promoted.

India's stand-in skipper Rahul had won the toss and elected to bat first against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh. Regular India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a thumb injury therefore Rahul is captaining the side. (ANI)

