Ban vs Pak, 1st Test: Visitors 93 runs away from target (Stumps, Day 4)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 29 (ANI): Pakistan is just 93 runs away from registering a victory over Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan's score read 109/0 while chasing 202. Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique are currently unbeaten on 56 and 53.

Chasing 202, Pakistan got off to an excellent start with openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique putting up 109 runs inside 33 overs and the side did not lose any wicket before the close of play.



Earlier, resuming Day 4 at 39/4, overnight batter Mushfiqur Rahim (16) was bowled by pacer Hasan Ali and the hosts lost their fifth wicket with the lead still being under 100. Yasir Ali had to retire hurt after playing a knock of 36 and this brought Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan together at the crease.

Shaheen Shah Afridi went on to take five wickets as Bangladesh was bowled out for 157, setting a 202-run target for the visitors.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 330 and 157; Pakistan 286 and 109/0 (Abid Ali 56*, Abdullah Shafique 53*; Abu Jayed 0-13). (ANI)

