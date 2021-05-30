Ban vs SL: We won the series, but we didn't play well, says Tamim

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 29 (ANI): Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal has said that his side might have won the three-match series against Sri Lanka, but the team did not well play as a unit in each and every match.

Kusal Perera smashed a brilliant ton before Dushmantha Chameera registered career-best figures to help Sri Lanka win the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Friday. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League points. But the hosts took the ODI series 2-1 after failing to secure a win on Friday.

"You never know, these ten points could bother us later. The ICC ODI Super League is not like a typical bilateral series. When we had the opportunity, we should have finished it properly. We won the series, but I don't think we played really well. We bowled well, but we have more potential in our batting unit. Fielding was okay in the first two matches, but it was the same-old fielding today. We dropped important catches at important times," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tamim as saying.



"I am disappointed with the third ODI. If we forget everything just because we won the series, it is the same thing when we come and say after a series loss that we have a lot of work to do. I will say the same thing after this series win: we have a lot to improve on," he added.

Further talking about his team's performance in ODI cricket, Tamim said: "Criticising them is easy, but I don't like to criticise my players. I know how hard they are working. They haven't performed up to their expectations. I am sure they will put up a good performance soon. When they will perform, we become a stronger team."

Skipper Perera's 120 off 122 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva's gutsy fifty had propelled Sri Lanka to 286/6 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh was bundled out for 189/10 thanks to a splendid spell by Chameera.

Defending 286, Chameera wreaked havoc and in the end, the hosts Bangladesh were bundled out for 189. (ANI)

