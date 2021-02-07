Ban vs WI, 1st Test: Debutant Mayers' double ton helps visitors take 1-0 lead

Chattogram [Bangladesh], February 7 (ANI): West Indies debutant Kyle Mayers' double ton guided the side to a three-wicket win over Bangladesh on the final day of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

Debutants Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner lead the run-chase and bravely chased down the 395 runs target on the fifth day of the first Test.

Resuming from 110/3 on the final day, Mayers and Bonner continued their partnership and kept the scoreboard moving. The duo hammered the ball all around the park and completed their respective maiden fifties. Mayers carried his knock forward and completed his first century in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, the fourth wicket partnership between the debutants enabled Windies to go past the 250-run mark. Finally, Taijul Islam brought an end to a 216-run stand between Mayers and Bonner.

Bonner was picked by Islam after playing a gritty knock of 86 runs off 245 balls including a six and 10 fours. The 200-plus partnership was also the second-highest stand for the debutants in Test cricket.



Jermaine Blackwood joined Mayers in the middle. The duo added a brief 17-run stand for the fifth wicket. Bangladesh spinner Nayeen Hasan picked Blackwood (9) and brought his side back in the game.

Bangladesh's joy did not last long as new batsman Joshua Da Silva stitched a 100-run partnership for the sixth wicket which was dominated by Mayers. That stand guided the side to the 350-run mark and took the visitors close to the win.

Meanwhile, Mayers smashed double ton in his maiden Test and achieved the highest score ever by a debutant in the fourth innings.





Just before reaching the target, Silva departed after playing a knock of 20 runs. Islam bowled out Silva in the 125th over but it was too late for the hosts as visitors required only three runs to win the match.

Mehindy Hasan got hold of Kemar Roach on a duck and reduced them to 394/7 in 126.5 overs. In the next over, Mayers took a single and chased down the 395 on the last day of the Test match. Mayers' unbeaten 210 was studded with seven sixes and 20 fours.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets while Islam scalped two wickets.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan's three wickets on the fourth day had put hosts in a strong position as Windies were required 285 runs to win the Test.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 432 and 223/8d; West Indies 259 and 395/7 (Kyle Mayers 210*, Nkrumah Bonner 86; Mehidy Hasan 4-113). (ANI)







