Bangladesh agrees to play Test series in Pakistan

Dubai[UAE], Jan 14 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that Bangladesh agreed to play Test series in Pakistan.

The decision was taken after the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan in Dubai.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar facilitated the meeting.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh government refused to give approval for the team to play Test cricket in Pakistan but advised for playing the T20I series.

Now, Bangladesh will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

First Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

