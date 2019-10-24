Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin
Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out from T20I series against India

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 24 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin on Thursday was ruled out from the upcoming three-match T20I series against India.
A persistent back injury has forced the pacer to miss the upcoming series. Multiple scans have indicated that the all-rounder would require more time for full recovery from the injury.
"Due to a reoccurring back injury, Shaif will be rested from the India tour this year giving him an opportunity to consolidate his recovery over a longer period of time. He now will also have the opportunity to spend more time strengthening his body and his situation will be reviewed by the medical team again in the upcoming weeks for further updates," Bangladesh's national team physiotherapist Julian Calefato said in an official statement.
He will be continuing with his rehab and will be monitored by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical team.
Bangladesh's T20I squad for series against India: Shakib-Al-Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam.
On Wednesday, Bangladeshi cricketers called off their strike after holding talks with the top brass of their cricket board, where they were assured that nearly all their demands would be met.
Officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BSB) and players had held the meeting to discuss the 13-point demand raised by the latter. The meeting lasted for more than two hours, reported ESPNcricinfo.
Even though 11 demands were initially raised by the cricketers, two were added just ahead of the meeting.
The new demands include a call to the BCB to share a percentage of their revenue with the players and equal pay for women cricketers.
BCB chief Nazmul Hassan Papon described the meeting as "fruitful" and said that the board has agreed to fulfill the initial 11 demands of the players, noting that it was not aware of the additional two demands until a few hours before the meeting began.
"As Papon said, it was a fruitful discussion," team captain Shakib Al Hasan said. "He and the rest of the directors assured us that our demands will be met as soon as possible. Based on their assurance, we will start playing the NCL and attend the training camp," he added.
The strike, which began on Monday, had cast doubt over Bangladesh's tour of India, starting November 3.
The original 11-point demand included the reversal of the BCB's decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model.
The decision had resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. (ANI)

