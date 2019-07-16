Representative image
Bangladesh announces 14-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:20 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
The side will be led by seam bowler Mashrafe Mortaza. Wicket-keeper Anamul Haque and spinner Taijul Islam have been called back into the team in place of Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das.
Anamul last played for Bangladesh a year ago in a match against West Indies while spinner Taijul was part of the team in 2016.
Both Shakib and Das have been granted leave by the BCB after the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Abu Jayed, who was a part of Bangladesh's World Cup side, has been dropped from the team.
Bangladesh will be having a three-day camp from July 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. The team will leave for Colombo on July 20, a BCB statement said.
The ODI team members are Masrafe Bin Mortaza (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shaif Uddin and Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh finished at the eighth position in the World Cup as the side managed to win just three matches in the tournament.
Bangladesh takes on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series on July 26. (ANI)

