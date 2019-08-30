Representative image
Bangladesh announces 15-member squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:39 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test match against Afghanistan.
Pacer Taskin Ahmed has been included in the squad whereas Mustafizur Rahman has not named in the team, International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.
Taskin last played a Test for Bangladesh in October 2017. He was initially named in the team's squads for the ODI and Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, but a left-ankle injury had ruled him out of contention.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has also been excluded from the 15-man team.
Shakib-Al-Hasan who missed the series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, has made a return to the team and he would be leading the side against Afghanistan.
Bangladesh squad for the Test match against Afghanistan: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh would lock horns in the one-off Test from September 5 in Chittagong. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:04 IST

