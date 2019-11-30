Bangladesh announces U-23 squad for South Asian Games, Nazmul Hossain to lead

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 30 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a U-23 squad for the upcoming South Asian Games and the team would be led by Nazmul Hossain.

National team players such as Soumya Sarkar and Afif Hossain have also been included in the squad. Both these players were recently seen in action in a T20I series against India.

Cricket is making a return to the South Asian Games for the first time since 2010. Bangladesh's men's team was able to win the gold when cricket was a part of the games.

In this year's competition, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be taking part.

Bangladesh squad: Squad:Mohammed Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain),Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Manik Khan, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Soumya Sarkar, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

The cricketing tournament at the South Asian Games will start from December 2.

In the first match, hosts Nepal would take on Sri Lanka and the sport will be played in a T20 format. (ANI)

