Bangladesh appoints Jon Lewis as batting coach for NZ, WI series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Bangladesh on Wednesday named Jon Lewis as the team's batting coach for their next two bilateral series against West Indies and New Zealand.

The 50-year-old Englishman has replaced former South Africa cricketer Neil McKenzie who resigned from his post in August last year citing family reasons.

"He [Lewis] is coming in a day or two, after which we will speak in person. We had three or four coaches in our shortlist but we considered his experience. After discussing the shortlist among ourselves, including the head coach, we decided to select him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan as saying.

"Due to the pandemic, nobody wants to go on a long-term contract. We will see him for a couple of series and then see if we can keep him for a longer period," he added.

Bangladesh bowling coach Daniel Vettori will not be available for the West Indies as the former spinner in is New Zealand. Vettori will only join the Bangladesh squad when it reaches New Zealand in February.



"We have also run into trouble with Vettori, who wanted to come [for the West Indies series]. But there are a lot of difficult formalities [strict protocols] when someone returns to New Zealand," said Akram.

"Anyone going out of the country, has to mention when he or she is returning, and then the quarantine facilities are limited. He is going to join us when we go to New Zealand next month, and in the mean time, Sohel Islam will take his place," he added.

Earlier this week, BCB announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ban.

Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Former skipper and pacer Mashrafe Mortaza was left out of the 24-man ODI squad. He is the country's highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format and the longest-serving captain. (ANI)

