Indian players attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Indian players attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Bangladesh becomes first international team to have two concussion substitutes in same match

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:52 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh on Friday became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match.
The incident happened in the ongoing first day of the day-night Test against India here at the Eden Gardens.
Nayeem Hasan and Liton Das were both struck on the helmet and as a result, they had to be taken off the field and new players had to step in their place.
Nayeem was replaced by Taijul Islam while Mehidy Hasan came in place of Liton Das.
Till now, five players have come in as a concussion substitute in Test cricket.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had decided to bring in the concussion substitute rule earlier this year ahead of the Ashes.
As per the ICC rules, the replacement player needs to be a like-for-like to the one substituted out and it is subjected to the approval of the match referee.
Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne was the first-ever concussion substitute as he had come in place of Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test earlier this year at Lord's Cricket Ground.
In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors at a score of 106. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:31 IST

Sanju Samson reacts to snub from T20I squad, posts smiling emoji

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson on Friday posted a 'smiling emoji' after getting snubbed from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:01 IST

Wriddhiman Saha becomes fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha on Friday became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:48 IST

Day-night Test: India bowls out Bangladesh for 106

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India bundled out Bangladesh for 106 runs on Friday in the ongoing day-night Test here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:26 IST

Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at Eden Gardens:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said that some of his favourite cricketing memories have come at the Eden Gardens and it was unbelievable to relive them on the same turf.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:17 IST

#SpiritOfCricket: Indian physio attends to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:37 IST

Ganguly's selfie with Eden Gardens' crowd is sure to win you over!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday did not waste the chance to get clicked with the Eden Gardens' crowd.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:25 IST

Playing D/N Test in India, a victory for world cricket: Rajeev Shukla

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Friday said that playing a day-night Test in India is a victory for world cricket and said the efforts of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah paid off to play the pink-ball Test.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:18 IST

I think Naseem Shah is aging backwards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah may have the world on toes with his talent, but his age is now causing a huge stir in the cricketing world.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:38 IST

Hasina, Mamta, Sachin greet teams before first day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day-night Test game here at the Eden Gardens.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Brisbane Test: Warner guides Australia to 72-run lead over...

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Australia were leading by 72 runs after the end of play on day two in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:48 IST

Interesting to see how pink ball behaves, says Gautam Gambhir on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): BJP lawmaker and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday said that it will be interesting to see how the pink ball behaves in the first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Sophie Molineux takes break from WBBL citing mental health issues

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Melbourne Renegades women's cricketer Sophie Molineux has requested some time away from cricket on the grounds of mental health.

Read More
iocl