Bangladesh bowlers shine as West Indies succumb to humiliating nine-wicket loss in second ODI

Georgetown [Guyana], July 14 (ANI): Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nasum Ahmed did well for Bangladesh, taking seven wickets collectively to help the visitors clinch the second ODI against West Indies here at Guyana National Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

With this, Bangla Tigers continued their fine form in 50-over cricket this year, winning three series in a row. They had won a series against Afghanistan and later claimed a historic series win against South Africa in their own territory. In this series, they are leading 2-0 with one more match to go.

Despite the absence of veteran tweaker Shakib Al Hasan, spin duo Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/29) and Nasum Ahmed (3/19) combined for seven wickets in Guyana to ensure West Indies could only muster a disappointing total of 108 after they were sent in to bat by Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal.

Mossadek Hussain and Nasum Ahmed teamed up to send back the Caribbean top order consisting of Shai Hope (18), Kyle Myers (17) and Shamarh Brooks (5) to the pavilion before the side could even put fifty runs on the board.

Middler order batters Brandon King (11), skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (0), Rovman Powell (13) departed without making much impact. Mehindy, Nasum and Shoriful Islam sent them back one by one and reduced the side to 6/72.



All-rounder Keemo Paul fought a lone battle, being the only one to cross the 20-run mark. He finished at 25* and West Indies were bundled out for 108 in 35 overs.

Mehidy took 4/29 in eight overs while Nasum Ahmed had 3/19 in ten overs. Shoriful and Mossadek got a wicket each.

The 109-run chase was easy for Bangladesh. Except for the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto for 20 at the team's score of 48, there were no hiccups. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten fifty and Litton Das (32*) supported him to take his team to the winning total with more than 29 overs to spare, by nine wickets.

Nasum Ahmed received the 'Man of the Match' award for his 3/19.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 108 in 35 overs (Keemo Paul 25*, Shai Hope 18, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/29) lost to Bangladesh: 112/1 in 20.4 overs (Tamim Iqbal 50*, Litton Das 32*, Gudakesh Motie 1/39) by nine wickets. (ANI)

