Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo disappointed with team for dropping nine catches in five games

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 6 (ANI): Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo was not impressed as his team dropped three straight-forward chances in the second T20I against Afghanistan.

The trend of dropping catches continued for Bangladesh as Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim and Afif Hossain dropped the catches of Hazaratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani, who created the major partnership for Afghanistan on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Bangladesh.

"Dropping nine catches in five games is unheard of; it is unbelievable when you think about it. If we knew what [the problem] was, we probably wouldn't be doing it. Whether it is concentration, confidence or dealing with pressure, I am not 100% sure," said Domingo as stated by ESPNcricinfo.



"We just have to make sure we try to improve. We make too many mistakes in the field that have cost us. It cost us in the World Cup, here, Test matches. Just too many dropped catches. You can do all the drills in practice but the players have to catch the balls in the games. That is the bottom line," he added.

Domingo opens up about the pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium as both teams struggled to hit spinners in the early match.

"I don't think the pitches were easy to bat on today, it wasn't a 115 pitch, but it wasn't also a 160 pitch. If we got 135 we were in the game. At 99 for 4 with four overs to go, we were looking at 135. There are obviously some areas of concern in batting, but it wasn't an easy wicket to bat on today. Both their openers could have been out in the first two overs. The ball spins, grips, one bounce and one stays low. We know that it is tough to bat in Mirpur," said Domingo.

Afghanistan defeated hosts by 8 wickets and level the series with 1-1 on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Bangladesh. It was the 2-match T20I series. (ANI)

