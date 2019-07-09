Bangladesh Cricket Board removes Steve Rhodes as head coach

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): After finishing at the eighth position in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to let go of Steve Rhodes as the head coach of the team.

"The board had a review following the Pakistan match (Bangladesh's last at the World Cup) in a meeting in London. There it was decided that the BCB and Steve Rhodes will not continue on their agreement. The separation was by mutual consent," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Nizamuddin Chowdhury as saying.

"The BCB has not yet decided on a new coach for the Sri Lanka series, which is their next assignment," he added.

Rhodes joined the Bangladesh team as coach in 2018 and he was on a two-year contract that was scheduled to expire next year. But the BCB and Rhodes agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent.

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led side finished with seven points from nine matches. The team was able to defeat South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan in the tournament.

Their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had a tremendous tournament as he finished with 606 runs and 11 wickets.

Bangladesh will next tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series this month. Batting coach Neil Mckenzie will miss the tour as he has taken personal leave.

The contracts of fast-bowling coach Courtney Walsh, spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi, and physio Thihan Chandramohan have ended with the World Cup and their contracts have not been extended yet.

Prior to the tournament, there were speculations about Rhodes' future with the team as media reports suggested that BCB was not happy with his performance as the coach. (ANI)

