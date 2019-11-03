Bangladesh take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against India. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Bangladesh take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against India. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Bangladesh defeat India by seven wickets in first T20I

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bangladesh defeated India by seven wickets in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Sunday.
The visitors have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. This was their first-ever victory over India in the shortest format of the game.
Chasing a decent target of 149 runs, Bangladesh's Liton Das was sent back to the pavilion in the very first over, bowled by Deepak Chahar. Mohammad Naim was then joined by Soumya Sarkar on the field.
Both played brilliantly and struck regular boundaries, forming a 46-run partnership. However, their partnership was broken by Yuzvendra Chahal as he got hold of Naim (26). Naim's dismissal brought Mushfiqur Rahim out on the field.
The duo kept the scoreboard running and provided their side with some momentum. They took visitors over the 100-run mark but soon after Khaleel Ahmed bowled Sarkar (39) in the 17th over.
In the next over, bowled by Chahal, Krunal Pandya dropped Rahim's easy catch. Bangladesh brought the match to a point where they needed 22 runs from 12 balls with Rahim and Mahmudullah on the field.
Khaleel Ahmed conceded 18 runs in the 19th over with Rahim smashing four boundaries in the over. Mahmudullah then struck a six in the last over and handed Bangladesh a massive victory. Rahim played an unbeaten knock of 60 runs during the chase.
Earlier, after being sent to bat first, India suffered a major blow as Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the very first over of the innings. Sharma (9) was given LBW on the Shafiul Islam's delivery.
However, despite early dismissal Sharma managed to become the highest run-getter in the shortest format of the game as he has now 2,452 runs. Shikhar Dhawan's was then joined by KL Rahul on the field.
Both added 26 runs on the board before Rahul (15) gave away an easy catch to Mahmudullah off Aminul Islam's delivery in the seventh over. Shreyas Iyer was the next batsman and played a quick knock of 22 runs off 13 balls before getting caught by Mohammad Naim on Aminul Islam's ball.
Rishabh Pant then came out to bat and played cautiously with Dhawan. Both formed a 25-run partnership. However, in the 15th over, due to miscommunication Dhawan was run-out on 41 runs.
Shivam Dube then took the field but failed to leave a mark as he was caught and bowled by Afif Hossain in the next over.
The fall of wickets did not stop as Pant (27) too was sent back to the pavilion in the 19th over. Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya then took the charge and helped India set a respectable total on the board.
The second T20I between both teams will be played on November 7 in Gujarat. (ANI)

