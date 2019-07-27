Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Bangladesh team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on Friday.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of match referees imposed the fine after Tamim Iqbal's side was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Tamim has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines. Tamim pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction. So, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Raveendra Wilamasari, and third umpire Marais Erasmus leveled the charge.

Bangladesh will play against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at PR Stadium in Colombo on July 28. (ANI)

