England pacer Liam Plunkett
Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:58 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh overpowering South Africa has not shocked England pacer Liam Plunkett as he believes that Bangladesh have a 'strong squad'.
Back in 2015, Bangladesh had ousted England from the 2015 edition of the World Cup. Plunkett feels that was a shock defeat but in this editions, there are no 'shock defeats'.
"We saw Bangladesh beat South Africa and it wasn't a shock defeat. I remember when they beat England way back when and it was a shock defeat. But there are no real shock defeats in this competition. They're a strong squad," ICC quoted Plunkett as saying.
After thrashing South Africa in the opening match of the premier tournament, England faced a 14-run defeat in their second match at the hands of Pakistan, who received a good amount of support from the crowd.
However, Plunkett remains optimistic as he said they have experience of playing Indian Premier League and Big Bash League in front of big crowds.
"But we've played in big competitions, guys have played around the world - at the Indian Premier League and Big Bash in front of big crowds - so it shouldn't be too much. It's just about getting involved in the game, taking out the crowd and the other team to just try and do your job," Plunkett said.
Although Plunkett admitted that they were not at their best against Pakistan, he is hoping to make a comeback against Bangladesh.
Maybe there were a few nerves at Trent Bridge. We were not at our best and we let ourselves down in the field. We have had a couple of days off. Hopefully, we can start again fresh," he said.
England will face Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens today. (ANI)

iocl