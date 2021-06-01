Bangladesh have to challenge themselves to get up to 300, 350 in ODIs, says coach Domingo

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 31 (ANI): Bangladesh might have won the series against Sri Lanka but head coach Russell Domingo wants the side to come out victorious in games away from home.

Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 after suffering a loss in the third ODI as the visitors defeated the hosts by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League points on Friday.

"The big challenge for this ODI team is to try to win away from home under different conditions. They are a very good team in Bangladesh. I think if we can get that confidence going away from home, it will be a big thing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying.

"I think playing away from home, we need to win one or two big games. Once you get the confidence and belief that you can do it, that will put the team in a much better place mentally," he added.

Bangladesh though easily overpowered Sri Lanka in the first two ODIs, the hosts' highest score was 257 in the allotted 50 overs.



Domingo feels the 230s or 240s might be sufficient to defend in Dhaka but they won't be enough if Bangladesh were playing away from home.

"I am not at all concerned by the number of runs we are scoring in Dhaka. You can only score as much as the wickets allow you sometimes. Not many times teams get 300 in Dhaka," said Domingo.

"Definitely when you are playing away from home, 230s or 240s are not going to win you many games. We have to be able to challenge ourselves, play expansively to get up to 300 and 350. It is of paramount importance in the modern game," he added.

After the third ODI, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the final game of the series.

According to ICC, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the "use of an audible obscenity during an international match."

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal. (ANI)

