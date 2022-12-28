Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo resigns after test series loss to India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 28 (ANI): Bangladesh head coach, Russell Domingo, has resigned from his position two days after Bangladesh's home Test series against India, in which the hosts lost 2-0.

The coach informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision on Tuesday. Following the game, Domingo returned to his home in South Africa for the holiday break, but a statement from the BCB's chairman of cricket operations Jalal Yunus suggested that the BCB was moving on from Domingo.

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality cricket and is a highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions. In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series," Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test as per ESPNcricinfo.



In September 2019, a few months after the BCB fired Steve Rhodes after the World Cup that year, Domingo took over as head coach. Under his leadership, Bangladesh won the ODI series in South Africa, at home against India, the T20I series against Australia and New Zealand, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), and an ODI series in South Africa.

Bangladesh is seeking to "bring in more coaches" to the setup in the new year, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated on Wednesday during a local cricket competition final in Dhaka.

However, the BCB has made it clear in numerous statements over the past few months that they were dissatisfied with Domingo's lack of aggression in the locker room. (ANI)

