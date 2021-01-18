Bangladesh ODI team to celebrate 50 years of independence by wearing special jersey against WI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 18 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the side will sport a specially-designed jersey in the series against West Indies.

The Bangladesh cricket team will wear the jersey to commemorate the country's 50 years of independence this year.

According to cricket operations chairman Akram Khan, the jersey will be green and red in color to resonate with Bangladesh's flag and will consist of freedom fighters and the national martyrs' memorial.

"To celebrate fifty years of our independence, we have designed a special jersey. It is green and red, from our national flag," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying.

"We have the celebration of our freedom fighters when victory was achieved in 1971, and we also have the Smrity Shoudho (national martyrs' memorial)," he added.



Last week, former skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the national team as Bangladesh named an 18-player squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Shakib was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code in October 2019. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

Bangladesh also called-up three uncapped players Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, and Mahedi Hasan in the squad captained by Tamim Iqbal for their upcoming home series against Windies.

Former skipper and pacer Mashrafe Mortaza, who was left out of the 24-man ODI preliminary squad announced on January 4, has not been named in the final squad.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur will hold the first two matches on January 20 and 22 while the third and final ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on January 25. (ANI)

