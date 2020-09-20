Bangladesh player shows 'classical Covid-like symptoms', isolated from training camp

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 20 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced that a men's team player, who was among the 27 to participate in the skill-training camp ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, has been isolated after showing "classical Covid-like symptoms".

Those who came in close contact with him have also been isolated, following the latest Covid-19 tests conducted by the board ahead of the camp that began in Dhaka on Sunday. Their next set of tests will be on September 22.

BCB said two cases have been identified as 'borderline negative' in the tests conducted on Friday and Saturday, including the one with Covid-19-like symptoms.



"Out of the 27 cricketers for the Bangladesh Team Skill Camp tested on September 18 and 19, two cases have been identified as 'borderline negative' with one of them showing classical COVID-19-like symptoms," BCB said in a statement.

"As per the Covid-19 management guideline and to maintain Bio-Secure Environment standards, the symptomatic individual along with all the players who have been in close contact with him recently, have been isolated until the next test on September 22," it added.

Earlier, Bangladesh batsman Saif Hassan has again returned positive in his second Covid-19 test.

Hassan's second sample was taken exactly seven days after he first tested positive, a BCB source had confirmed to ESPNcricinfo.

Hassan is currently quarantined at home although he is part of the 27-man training squad. (ANI)

