Bangladesh players decide not to take part in any cricket activity

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:48 IST

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Ahead of the India tour, Bangladesh cricketers have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their demands are met.
There are 11 demands according to a list released by the players which include the reversal of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League's (BPL) franchise-based model, ESPN Cricinfo reported.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmadullah were the players present during the press conference that took place at National Cricket Academy in Dhaka.
The decision made on BPL resulted in the reduction of the average professional cricketer's earning to an all-time low. The cricket governing body also did not raise the match fees in the first-class competition that began earlier this month.
Bangladesh team is scheduled to tour India for three-match T20I and two-match Test match series, starting from November 3. (ANI)

