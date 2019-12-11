Bangladesh Premier League 'more fun' compared to Big Bash League: Russell

London [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): West Indies' Andre Russell termed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 'more fun' compared to Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) as it is a shorter tournament.

"This tournament is more fun. It is shorter [than the BBL]. So less time away from home. I get a lot of love here. The hospitality and everything is amazing. You get a warm welcome on this side of the world. I never really think twice," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Russell as saying.

Russell, who will play for Rajshahi Royals in the tournament, has won the BPL title twice with two different franchises, namely Comilla Victorians (2015-16) and Dhaka Dynamites (2016-17).

Russell said he is honoured to be given the responsibility of leading the team.

"I am honoured to be given the responsibility of leading the team. Regardless, I always look at myself as a player in the heat. I have a very big role in any team I play for. It is going to be something new for me outside the Caribbean. I have led Jamaica Tallawahs before. It will be interesting and I am up for a challenge," Russell said.

Rajshahi Royals will begin their campaign from December 12, the second day of the tournament, against Dhaka Platoon. (ANI)

