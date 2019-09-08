Bangladesh need 262 more runs to win the one-off Test against Afghanistan on day five. (Photo/ICC Twitter)
Bangladesh need 262 more runs to win the one-off Test against Afghanistan on day five. (Photo/ICC Twitter)

Bangladesh require 262 runs on day five to win against Afghanistan

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 8 (ANI): Bangladesh still required 262 more runs to win one-off Test against Afghanistan after the end of play on day four at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Sunday.
Bangladesh were at 136/6 after the stumps were called early due to rains. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar will resume their innings from 39 and 0 runs respectively on Monday. On the other hand, Afghanistan required four more wickets to win the match.
Chasing a target of 398 runs, Bangladesh openers built a 30-run partnership for the first wicket. Liton Das scored nine runs before he was found in front of the wickets by Zahir Khan.
Mosaddek Hossain and Shadman Islam stitched 22 runs partnership for the second wicket. Hossain (12) was caught by Asghar Afghan off Khan at the score of 52/2.
Islam held the one end strong but his partners were kept on changing as Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque departed after scoring 23 and 3 runs respectively.
After guiding the team to the 100-run mark, Islam (41) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nabi.
Mahmudullah (7) failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard as he was scalped by Rashid Khan at the score of 125/6.
For Afghanistan, Rashid bagged three wickets while Zahir Khan picked two wickets.
Earlier, Bangladesh bundled out Afghanistan for 260 runs. They resumed their play from 237/8 and added just 23 runs to the scoreboard and posted a target of 398 runs for Bangladesh.
Afghanistan lost their last two wickets cheaply as Yamin Ahmadzai (9) and Zahir Khan (0) departed early. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan bagged three wickets while Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Nayeem Hasan scalped two wickets each. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:40 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Dubai [UAE], Sept 8 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite on Sunday was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which concluded on September 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:59 IST

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Sanskardham Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday inaugurated the Sanskardham Sports Academy in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:31 IST

ISRO will get us to farther galaxies: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2, saying the space agency will not just get the country to the moon, but to farther galaxies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:23 IST

Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology for violating BCCI...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday tendered an unconditional apology for violating Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract clause.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania delayed following national anthem mix-up

Paris [France], Sept 8 (ANI): Euro 2020 qualifying match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:12 IST

Was extremely surprised at England's tactics, says Ricky Ponting

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that he was surprised with the kind of tactics England employed on the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:38 IST

No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew a comparison between the hard work of ISRO and sportspersons by asserting that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:36 IST

It will be difficult, but anything is possible: England coach...

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss says that winning the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes will be difficult.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 09:28 IST

Like to get into tough situations and take the team through,...

Manchester [UK] Sept 8 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith says he likes to get into tough situations and be the player on whom the team can count upon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 08:25 IST

Final fixtures for ICC Women's T20 World Cup announced

Dubai [UAE], Sept 8 (ANI): The final fixtures for the upcoming women's T20 World Cup were finalised on Sunday as both Thailand and Bangladesh qualified for the tournament after an impressive showing at the global qualifying event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:52 IST

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu defeats Serena Williams to clinch...

New York [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday (local time) became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia post target of 383 runs for England to win

Manchester [UK], Sept 7 (ANI): Australia declared their innings at 186/6 and posted a target of 383 runs for England to win the ongoing fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford Stadium here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl